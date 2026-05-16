Report: Michigan's Elliot Cadeau to withdraw from NBA Draft, return to program for 2026-27 season

Michigan point guard Elliot Cadeau is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and will return to the program for the 2026-27 season. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein first reported the news on Saturday.

Shortly after cutting down the nets in Indianapolis, Cadeau agreed to a deal to return to Michigan next season if he decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft. The decision has officially been made, and the Final Four Most Outstanding Player will be a Wolverine once again next season.

In his first season with the program, the North Carolina transfer averaged 10.5 points and 5.9 assists across 40 games. Through Michigan’s path to its first National Championship since 1989, Cadeau averaged 12.3 points and six assists (six NCAA Tournament games). He contributed a double-double in Michigan‘s Final Four win over Arizona (13 points and 10 rebounds).

Michigan’s Elliot Cadeau is officially withdrawing from the 2026 NBA Draft and will return to school next season, per his agent Drew Gross.



An expected decision, but one that lays the foundation for the Wolverines to have another major run in 2026-27. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 16, 2026

“It means the world to me,” Cadeau said following Michigan‘s title win. “I’m just so proud of myself, where I came from. Last year I was really down on myself, a lot of people doubted me. And I’m just so proud of myself for me to be able to say I was the Most Outstanding Player and win a National Championship at the same time.”

Elliot Cadeau will play second season at Michigan under Dusty May

Michigan head coach Dusty May also remembered seeing Cadeau on the high school recruiting trail. But after he entered the portal, May called North Carolina assistant Sean May, whom he coached on the AAU circuit. That proved to be a key conversation as Sean May had high praise for Cadeau, and Dusty May wound up finding his point guard.

“I called Sean, and he gave me all the intel and everything on the background,” May said. “I just said, ‘Let me ask you one question. Would 17, 18-year-old Sean May – who was a McDonald’s All-American, NBA player – would he want to play with Elliot Cadeau?’ He said, ‘Expletive yeah, absolutely. Let’s go.’ And I said that’s all I need to know because Sean is one of the smartest, best players I’ve ever been around. So I value his opinion that much.

“That was a stamp on the intangibles and whether I thought we could win this with him because on film, it was there. He’s a savant, he’s brilliant. He’s made us better coaches, and hopefully, we’ve helped him become a better player.”

With its point guard back, Michigan looks to be one of the favorites to once again cut the nets down next season.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.