Report: Potential 2027 NHL No. 1 overall pick Landon DuPont commits to Michigan

According to Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects, Landon DuPont has committed to play college hockey at Michigan. DuPont is widely viewed as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Michigan gains a huge commitment, while beating out in-state rival Michigan State in the process.

“The Landon DuPont sweepstakes have come to a close,” Robinson said via X. “The presumptive first overall pick next year will head to Ann Arbor and play for the University of Michigan. Massive get.”

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Michigan now instantly becomes one of the favorites to win a national championship. DuPont was a prized possession across college hockey. As mentioned, Michigan State was another team in the running for him. However, fellow Big Ten program Minnesota and reigning national champions Denver were involved as well. Ultimately, the Wolverines won out.

More on Landon DuPont, junior career thus far

DuPont has a chance to become one of the league’s next great players, for a multitude of reasons. NHL teams are going to love his offensive ability, something we are seeing more and more of in hockey.

This past two seasons, DuPont played in the Western Hockey League for the Everett Silvertips. Special exemption was given to him at the age of 15, something the WHL had only previously done for now-Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard.

Since then, the results have been fantastic. DuPont scored 18 goals and assisted another 55, for a total of 73 points in 63 games played. His playoff record was well over a point per game too, recording five goals and 18 assists in 18 games. All this without mentioning his defensive work, meaning somebody is going to be putting a special two-way player on their roster.

Michigan hoping to win first title since 1998

Back in the late 1990s, Michigan hockey won two national championships in a three-year window. The latter of the two came in 1998. Since then, the Wolverines have been chasing another one. And while they have come close on many occasions, the breakthrough has not yet happened.

Since 2022, there have been four appearances in the Frozen Four. Each time, the journey has ended there for Michigan. Their last appearance in the national championship game was in 2011.

DuPont might be the guy who is able to get Michigan over the finish line. A huge commitment for head coach Brandon Naurato.