Audio from the harrowing 911 call made by Kelli Moore, the wife of former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore, on the chaotic day her husband was fired was released Thursday by TMZ. In the audio, a frantic Kelli Moore can be heard telling the Pittsfield Township dispatcher her husband “said he’s trying to kill himself” after being fired as the Wolverines head coach earlier in the day.

“I’m worried that my husband is going to hurt himself, … can you like track his phone?” Kelli Moore can be heard asking the dispatcher with what sounds like young children in the background. “He said he’s trying to kill himself. … He just called me to tell me he got fired from his job and he’s in crisis, and I told him that I love him and I need him to come home, but I don’t know where he is.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel fired second-year head coach Sherrone Moore for cause on Dec. 10 after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer were substantiated. Moore was subsequently arrested later on Dec. 10 and charged two days later with third-degree home invasion, stalking. and breaking and entering during a Dec. 12 arraignment hearing. Washtensaw County prosecuctors allege Moore entered the home of the female staffer he reportedly had a relationship with through an unlocked door and threatened to harm himself during a confrontation with the young woman, reportedly telling her “my blood is on your hands” while holding butter knives and kitchen scissors.

Sherrone Moore’s wife, Kelli, to 911 dispatcher: ‘I’m terrified that he’s going to do something to himself’

Prior to his arrest, a distressed Kelli Moore called 911 asking for police to find her missing 39-year-old husband, who had reportedly been “dealing with mental health issues” prior to his firing, according to NBC Sports’ Nicole Auerbach.

After answering several questions from the 911 dispatcher, Kelli Moore revealed her husband worked at Michigan inside the school’s football complex and was driving a black 2025 Chevy Tahoe.

“He’s called a couple of times and I’m terrified that he’s going to do something to himself … I told him to come home,” Kelli Moore continued.

Under Michigan law, third-degree home invasion is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine. The stalking charge is a misdemeanor that carries a potential penalty of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. The breaking-and-entering charge is also a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Moore’s bond was set at $25,000 during his arraignment hearing. He was later conditionally released and is due for another court date Jan. 22, 2026.

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.