Newly obtained body cam footage is shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore’s arrest. It includes the emotional state he was in at the time.

According to footage released by TMZ Sports, Moore was visibly distraught during the December 10 incident, crying as officers approached his vehicle in a church parking lot and instructed him to step out with his hands visible. Wearing Michigan gear, Moore complied but appeared shaken, telling officers he had a shoulder issue that made being handcuffed difficult.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Sherrone Moore body cam shows the ex-Michigan coach crying during his arrest. pic.twitter.com/8zmug1TIpY — TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2026

Moore was placed into the back of a police cruiser. He then made a revealing comment about his employment status.

“I guess that’s part of life,” Moore said, via TMZ Sports. “They wanted to fire me anyways.”

The moment provides new context into a situation that ultimately led to Moore’s dismissal from Michigan following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Throughout the interaction, Moore continued to express emotional distress.

At one point, he referenced speaking with a therapist. But his comments were difficult to fully discern. He also reassured officers that, despite his condition, he did not intend to harm himself.

“I don’t wanna hurt myself, man,” Moore said. “I got a beautiful family, kids.”

Moreover, authorities searched Moore and asked about any items in his vehicle, to which he responded that a pair of scissors was inside. According to prior reports, the incident stemmed from Moore going to the residence of former staffer Paige Shiver, where he allegedly confronted her and threatened self-harm while holding butter knives and scissors.

Police were initially called by Moore’s wife, Kelli, who reported that he had made threats to take his own life. Moore was originally charged with felony home invasion, stalking and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

However, he later reached a legal resolution, pleading no contest to two lesser misdemeanor charges. Malicious use of an electronic communication device in a domestic context and trespassing. His sentencing is scheduled for April 14.

The situation has continued to develop beyond the initial arrest. Shiver, who has since publicly identified herself, has spoken through legal representation, describing the incident as traumatic and calling for accountability.

While no lawsuit has been filed against Michigan at this time, her legal team has indicated that the option remains on the table.

As more details emerge, the case continues to raise broader questions about accountability and the responsibilities that come with positions of power in college athletics. Michigan has since tried to move on, hiring longtime Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

— On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this article.