Sherrone Moore victim, Paige Shiver, breaks silence on ex-Michigan coach's sentencing

Former Michigan staffer Paige Shiver, who was the alleged victim during former Wolverines’ head coach Sherrone Moore’s December home invasion, released a statement Wednesday. It came after Moore was given 18 months probation at his sentencing Tuesday afternoon.

“The University of Michigan gave this man limitless power and emboldened him to do whatever he wanted for years with no accountability,” Shiver said in a statement from her legal team. “December 10th was the most terrifying day of my life. The criminal acts he committed were extremely frightening and violent. He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged and came at me with knives. I was threatened, and I feared for my life. Today’s sentence does not reflect the hard done to me or the objective evidence in this case.”

The full statement from her legal team can be seen below. Shiver recently called for “accountability” from the University of Michigan in March amid Moore’s previous plea deal.

A statement from Paige Shiver issued by her legal team pic.twitter.com/vXFWUqQNLw — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) April 14, 2026

“This case is about far more than one terrifying incident. It raises urgent and troubling questions about how a powerful figure within a major university athletic program was able to engage in years of inappropriate conduct toward a subordinate without meaningful intervention or oversight,” the statement from Andrew M. Stroth and Steven A. Hart, two Chicago-based lawyers, reads. “Our client believes strongly that she may not be the only person who experienced inappropriate, coercive, or predatory behavior from this individual.

“… The University of Michigan is one of the most well-regarded institutions in the world, yet they have an athletic department that has a pattern and practice of systemic failures. Our pursuit on behalf of Ms. Shiver is to get some level of accountability and justice so this doesn’t happen to other individuals.”

Shiver claims to be traumatized by Sherrone Moore’s actions in her apartment. As of this report, Shiver has not filed a lawsuit against the University of Michigan, but she hasn’t publicly ruled out this option either. By revealing her identity, Shiver hopes to encourage other victims of harassment to come forward.