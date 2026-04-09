Tennessee transfer forward J.P. Estrella has committed to Michigan. On3’s Joe Tipton reported the news.

The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists in his third season with the program. In his junior campaign in Knoxville, he more than doubled his scoring and rebounding output from the previous season. Estrella scored seven points on 3-9 shooting, along with grabbing seven rebounds, in Tennessee‘s 95-62 loss to Michigan in the Elite Eight.

Estrella becomes Michigan‘s first Transfer Portal recruit from this cycle. He tabbed as the No. 36-ranked player in the Portal, according to On3’s Industry Rankings.

J.P. Estrella becomes first Transfer addition for reigning National Champions

Michigan‘s 2025-26 season will go down as the best in program history. The Wolverines compiled a stellar 37-3 record, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and won five of their six NCAA Tournament games by double-figures.

“(Winning a National Championship) further strengthens their bond, and we didn’t need this for that to happen because of their actions all year,” head coach Dusty May said following the title win. “We talked about it early in the season, to hang a center banner — Michigan has got a proud tradition, there’s a lot of banners on the side. There’s one lonely banner up in the middle.

“And if we were having a bad practice or we didn’t have our edge, we would remind them that if we were ever going to hang another banner so that one has some company, then we can’t have these type of days or these type of practices. Usually, that was one way that we could refocus our group.”

This offseason is extremely crucial for Dusty May and Michigan to rebuild their roster. Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., and Aday Mara are all projected First Round NBA Draft picks, while the status of Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney, and L.J. Cason remains up in the air.

Adding Estrella, a proven big man in the SEC, is a monstrous first add for the Wolverines. Estrella scored in double-figures in 19 games this season, including six of his final nine. He will likely be tabbed to replace Johnson Jr. in Michigan‘s rotation if Johnson indeed heads off to the NBA.