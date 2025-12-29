Urban Meyer reacts to Michigan hiring Kyle Whittingham, two of his closest friends coaching in 'The Game'

Urban Meyer saw close friend Kyle Whittingham get hired by Michigan and was quite proud that he’s in that spot. Funny enough, Meyer admitted two of his closest friends are now going to compete directly against each other as Whittingham coaches Michigan and Ryan Day heads up Ohio State.

Of course, both Whittingham and Day coached under Meyer at Utah and Ohio State, respectively. After two decades at Utah, Whittingham has everything at his disposal at Michigan while Day is gunning for a second straight national title.

Next year’s edition of “The Game” won’t be awkward for Meyer. But he’ll certainly stay out of the advice-giving game.

“We talk all the time,” Meyer said on Wake Up Barstool. “I imagine I’ll take a hiatus for that week as Big Noon and Barstool get ready for the rivalry game. But yeah, he’s one of my closest friends. So ironically, Ryan Day is also one of my closest friends. These are two elite coaches that are in ‘The Game,’ which, it should be that way.”

Whittingham didn’t shy away from his relationship with Meyer when he was introduced as Michigan’s head coach this weekend. Although, he jokingly had to be careful emulating the Ohio State coach in front of many members of the Michigan media!

“First of all, you’ve got to bring in guys that you’re familiar with and you trust and you’ve worked with,” Whittingham said. “I think that’s always a starting point. I’ve had some good resources — you know, Urban Meyer, I don’t know if that’s a four-letter word in this room or not. But Urban and me are very tight. Got some council from him. He’s been a few places and the key is to get guys in you trust.”

Off the field, Whittingham and Meyer can maintain that good relationship. On it, even with Meyer retired, it’s going to be more competitive. That’s the nature of a great rivalry, after all. So, perhaps that advice for Whittingham will dry up in late November, as Meyer already alluded to.

“I do now, I guess. Like I said, I followed them for quite a while. Me and Urban were on the same staff at Utah. I was his defensive coordinator. So, there was a real tight bond there,” Whittingham said. “And I followed his career and obviously stayed in touch throughout the course of his career, and had great success there. But now, I’m on the right side of the deal now.”