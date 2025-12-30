Urban Meyer shares what he told Kyle Whittingham about possibly taking Michigan job

Urban Meyer issued some advice to Kyle Whittingham, his former DC at Utah, about the Michigan job. Whittingham was introduced as the new Wolverines’ head coach this weekend after two decades leading the Utes.

“The Big Ten really survived a major, possible tragedy, as far as a coaching staff search,” Meyer said on Wake Up Barstool. “When you look at Penn State, (they) pulled out Matt Campbell, who’s an elite coach. And then I mean this Kyle Whittingham thing, he called me one day and he says, ‘Hey, what do you think?’ And I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

Meyer acknowledged there’s still bad blood between him and Michigan. Naturally, Meyer dominated the Wolverines as coach, but he has a lot of respect for that school in Ann Arbor. That’s why he advised Whittingham to take the job.

“And my comment was, and Dave, I think you know this, that, yes, there’s a rivalry, there’s hatred, but there’s never, you name someone that respects that school more than me, and I’d probably argue,” Meyer said. “Again, I have so much respect … Bo Schembechler is a friend, and the reason we work so hard to beat their ass is because we respected them so much. We worked on them every day, every day of our career. So when Kyle told me that, I said, ‘Kyle, it’s a no brainer. You can win a national title there. It’s a hard job.’ He’s going to be under scrutiny he’s never been under before.”

Whittingham is closing in on 200 wins in his coaching career and he could very well achieve that in the next couple of years at Michigan. So he’s no stranger to winning, but national titles are the expectation in Ann Arbor.

“This is a blue blood program. You can get any player you want. You have elite academics, you have some you know, you got the challenges in recruiting that northern schools have.” Meyer said. “But here’s why Wolverine nation should be ecstatic. He’s a tough cat. That’s a tough dude, man. You’re going to see … You know when Wolverines were Wolverines of old, and like they were a couple years ago?

“They were a line of scrimmage team that tackled really well, played physical, tough defense, and they controlled the line of scrimmage on offense. And that’s what he is, and he’s adapted well to the new era of the player. That’s the thing that when he was my defense coordinator, he was firm, had high expectations, but he was never demeaning … The players respected him, and that’s the number one quality that he has.”