Utah cornerback Smith Snowden commits to Michigan out of NCAA transfer portal
Utah cornerback Smith Snowden has committed to Michigan out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Snowden spent the last three years with the Utes.
Smith has essentially been a full-time starter for the last two seasons. He has even dabbled some on offense, getting snaps at both running back and receiver. He was named to the All-Big 12 second team in 2025.
While playing for the Utes this season, Smith Snowden accounted for 37 tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss, two interceptions and 11 passes defended. He’s shown a real knack for getting his hands on the football.
In 2024, Snowden accounted for 48 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble and 10 passes defended.
He played much more sparingly in 2023, finishing with seven tackles on the season. Still, it’s abundantly clear at this point that Snowden can play at a very high level and has only gotten better with more experience.
Prior to enrolling at Utah, Smith Snowden was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 328 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 37 cornerback in the class and the No. 4 overall player from the state of Utah, hailing from Lehi (UT) Skyridge.
Smith Snowden in, TJ Metcalf out at Michigan
Like most programs, Michigan has both added some via the transfer portal and lost some. Smith Snowden’s addition should help bolster the secondary after safety T.J. Metcalf officially signed withTennessee out of the portal. Metcalf was On3’s No. 123 ranked player (No. 10 ranked safety) in the transfer portal.
Metcalf was a key contributor on Michigan‘s defense this past season. The Birmingham, AL native recorded 58 tackles, four pass deflections, and one interception for the Wolverines. Prior to transferring to Michigan prior to the 2025 campaign, Metcalf totaled 71 tackles, seven pass deflections, and three interceptions across two seasons at Arkansas (2023-24).
Prior to enrolling at Michigan, Metcalf was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 566 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 52 safety in his class and the No. 26 overall player from the state of Alabama, hailing from Pinson Valley.
