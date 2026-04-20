Warde Manuel combats narrative surrounding Sherrone Moore, athletic department investigations in telling Q&A

Michigan is in the midst of investigations into the conduct of former football coach Sherrone Moore, as well as the overall culture of the athletic department. Athletics director Warde Manuel reacted recently to those investigations in an online Q&A with Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News.

Among other things, Manuel said he felt betrayed when he learned an outside investigation had uncovered improprieties by Moore. He explained.

“I felt betrayed. It’s the best word that I can use,” Manuel said. “… It was personal, but it was also, I want to emphasize, for so many people that were affected by it. … There are a lot of people who claim to be callous, who say, ‘Oh, you should have fired him when the rumor was there.’ But you can’t just fire people on rumors with no evidence. So when the evidence was presented, it was a sense of betrayal and hurt for everybody who was going to be involved with a decision.”

Warde Manuel somewhat sidestepped a question about whether he wanted the investigation into the athletic department or whether the Regents called for it. What he did make clear was that he’s not thrilled with the characterization of it.

He noted that he did suggest someone come in to do a cultural assessment, but that how it has been portrayed has been disappointing. To wit:

“I was fine if that was the direction that they wanted to go,” Warde Manuel said. “What I haven’t appreciated … is in the context of an investigation into the culture here. However people want to couch it, what I want is people to understand that 99.9% of the people here are doing things the right way. … We’ve had our issues and we’re not perfect, and I don’t know any organization that’s without issues and people issues.”

Some have suggested that Warde Manuel himself is under investigation. That’s not how he would characterize it.

“That’s not how I see it, no. Listen, it’s easy for people to say, well, Warde’s the leader, and therefore this is not just a review, this is an investigation of what the leader has done. That’s not, to me, what I’m going to be taking away from this. … And I’m not claiming that I can’t be better. … We’ve had our issues, and we deal with them, and we try to improve every time.”

Finally, Warde Manuel stated that he believes he still has the backing of his coaches, his staff and the regents.