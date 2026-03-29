CHICAGO – Standing on the court where Michigan punched its ticket to the Final Four for the first time in six years, Warde Manuel took a look at the maize and blue in the stands at the United Center. The Wolverines players were fresh off a victory over Tennessee to win the Midwest Regional in Year 2 under Dusty May.

But rumors continue to swirl as the coaching carousel heats up. May’s name is one that has been linked to the vacant North Carolina position after Hubert Davis’ firing last week. Inside Carolina reported May is considered a top target for the job.

Amid the celebration, standing in a pool of blue and yellow confetti, Manuel got the inevitable question about keeping May in Ann Arbor and doubled down on his previous comments. If Manuel has his way, May will not only stay for next season, but for the rest of his coaching career.

“Any AD in America would want to have a coach that other people want,” Manuel told a small group of reporters. “I’ve had the opposite problem. … I love this problem more than I love the opposite problem. We’ll deal with it. We’ll work through it.

“I want Dusty to finish his career here at Michigan. And I’ll work to make sure that he’s happy and we have what we need, he has what he needs, to succeed. That’s it. Period. Look around you. What better job is there in America than this, in my opinion? Now, I’m a three-time alum. Been AD for 10 years. I played here. I did it all. What better job is there in America than this?”

With Sunday’s win, Michigan is heading to the Final Four for the first time since the 2017-18. That John Beilein-coached team lost to Villanova in the national championship. The Wolverines are also now 62-13 under May’s watch with at least one more game to go in his second year at the helm.

Michigan’s run to Indianapolis came with a budget of at least $10 million, On3’s Pete Nakos reported this week. Of course, college athletics is also entering the second season of the revenue-sharing era following House settlement approval last summer. That is also a part of investment in the roster.

When asked by On3 about how rev-share will impact the support for Dusty May and the program’s future, Manuel smiled. He pointed out the setting – a celebration of a Final Four appearance while May was cutting down the net – and made clear it won’t be a problem.

“Look at this team,” he said with a laugh. “We’re fine. I’m not worried about it.”