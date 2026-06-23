Warde Manuel explains decision to name Mike Boynton as interim coach after Dusty May departure

After news broke of Dusty May’s departure for the Dallas Mavericks, Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel released a statement. Manuel notably confirmed Mike Boynton will be the interim head coach as summer workouts get underway.

May’s decision to leave Michigan comes after the program won its second-ever national title this past season – his second at the helm. The news also broke just one day before the 2026 NBA Draft.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

May had agreed to a contract extension with Michigan, Manuel previously said, but reportedly never signed the deal. As he heads to the NBA, the Wolverines’ AD thanked May for his time in Ann Arbor and said the decision to name Boynton as interim head coach is part of the transition.

Warde Manuel has released a statement. pic.twitter.com/mnmw25iubI — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2026

“With summer workouts starting this week, Mike Boynton has been appointed head coach in an interim capacity,” Manuel said. “Mike has been an invaluable member of our staff and a respected leader throughout his career. He knows what Michigan Basketball represents and has earned the trust and respect of our student-athletes and everyone in our program. His experience, character and commitment to our values make him the right person to guide the team during this transition.

“Michigan Basketball’s tradition is as strong as ever, and our future remains bright. We will move forward with confidence, pride, and an unwavering commitment to the championship standard that defines this program.”

Prior to joining Michigan’s staff upon May’s arrival, Boynton was the head coach at Oklahoma State from 2017-24 after previously working for the Cowboys as an assistant. He had a 119-109 overall record in Stillwater prior to his departure following a 12-20 overall record, including a 4-14 mark in Big 12 play, in 2023-24. From there, May brought him to Michigan as the top assistant.

May’s departure from Michigan sent a shockwave across college basketball just months after leading Michigan to a title. He led the Wolverines to a dominant two-year run with a 64-13 overall record, including a 37-3 record during the 2025-26 season.

The Mavericks expressed interest in May as they went through their search to replace Jason Kidd and also reportedly made a run at Duke coach Jon Scheyer. Ultimately, the franchise landed on May, who will take over a team led by NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg and that has the No. 9 overall pick in Tuesday’s NBA Draft.