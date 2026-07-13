Warde Manuel: 'No plans' to leave role as Michigan athletic director

The future of Warde Manuel in Ann Arbor has been put in question. Reports on Sunday emerged, saying the Michigan Board of Trustees would be meeting on Thursday to discuss Manuel’s status. This is after an internal investigation of the athletic department, stemming from the Sherrone Moore incident. At the time, it appears as if Manuel would be in trouble.

However, on Monday, he released a statement on the matter. Manuel says there have been conversations with Domenico Grasso, only to say there are “no plans” for him to leave his role as Michigan’s athletic director.

“The president and I have had several great conversations over the past couple of days,” Manuel said via Ross Dellenger of Yahoo. “There are no plans for me not to continue to be the athletic director for the near future.”

Manuel took over as the Michigan AD in 2016, watching on-field success play out during his tenure. No two moments were bigger than the football national championship in 2023, followed by Dusty May‘s recent cutting down of the nets in Indianapolis.

But plenty of controversy has followed the Wolverines around ever since then. Mainly in the football program, where college football was rocked by the sign-stealing scandal. Head coach Jim Harbaugh left Michigan shortly after winning the College Football Playoff, while Conor Stallions became the sport’s most recognizable name. This was all before Moore’s case came to light, leading to his firing after an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

While Manuel does not plan to leave his AD position, Dellenger says a meeting on Thursday will take place about his future. On Sunday, Dellenger outlined what the contract situation currently looks like for Manuel. He recently signed an extension with the university. However, there is a buyout situation at stake.

“Manuel signed a five-year extension in 2024 through June 2030 at more than $2 million a year,” Dellenger said via X. “A buyout provision in his contract requires a severance of 36 months of pay unless the school and Manuel reach a settlement agreement. An announcement could come as soon as this week.”

Michigan has experienced a ton of turnover in the athletic department in recent times. As mentioned, football and basketball lead the charge. Kyle Whittingham took over for Moore, an external hire. May leaving saw Mike Boynton get promoted from assistant to head coach, recently signing a two-year deal with the Wolverines.