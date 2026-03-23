WR Charles Britton III recaps Mizzou, sets new officials
Belleville (Mich.) wide receiver Charles Britton III just visited Missouri and the Tigers have moved up greatly with him.
Wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler was a big reason and they connected on the visit.
“I believe they treated me greatly, I really enjoyed my time in COMO and the time spent with Coach Peeler,” he said. “That’s my guy, so our relationship is really tight.”
He also likes the other members of the coaching staff.
“The entire staff is great and it feels genuine for sure,” Britton said. “To get around them for the first time really made me want to come back ASAP.”
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Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman put in a prediction for the Tigers. Britton confirmed they sit high on his list.
“For sure, they are indeed one of my top schools — no doubt at all,” he said. “They are up there 100-percent. I’m really serious about Mizzou.”
Britton has set a June 5th-7th official with the Tigers.
He also has set an official with Michigan for June 19th. Those are his two set at the moment.
Oklahoma and Alabama are getting unofficials soon.