Wyatt Hendrickson ready to 'earn it' vs. Mason Parris at Final X 2026

Wyatt Hendrickson won’t assume anything anymore when it comes to Mason Parris. The two are set for a best-of-three series at Final X on June 19th in Newark, NJ for this year’s World Team spot.

Hendrickson was on top of the world after he won the 2025 NCAA title for Oklahoma State. He followed it up with repping Team USA at last year’s World Championships.

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But he lost to Parris, a 2024 Olympian and NCAA champion from Michigan, three times in freestyle. Over the last few months, Hendrickson has refocused and is feeling better than ever to achieve his life long goals.

“I wrestled him at the US Open, I think it was two or three years ago. I was upset,” Hendrickson told On3. “I’ve actually wrestled him four times, technically. Wrestled at the US Open, was upset. I wrestled at the World Team Trials a couple years ago, another close match, like 11-11, he beat me. RAF, and like you said, technically in like USA wrestling terms, I’m 0-3 against him, because RAF didn’t really matter (in those terms) … I needed to train for that match. And when it came to February, he beat me fair and square, I wasn’t quite ready.

“I just didn’t wrestle the way I wanted to, and I was able to point out a lot of my training, like, ‘hey, what could I have done better here? What could I have done better there?; Because last time I wrestled him, I was like, ‘oh, like, I teched him, I’m fine,’ and so, like I said, I started to slack. There’s no excuse for that. Mason wrestled a great match. He capitalized on all my mistakes, and he beat me fair and square.”

Wyatt Hendrickson, Mason Parris to run it back at Final X

The win alluded to by Hendrickson was a tech fall win over Parris in Real American Freestyle. But, the league’s ruleset is not exactly like freestyle wrestling utilized for World and Olympic events. Still, Hendrickson didn’t reel after a February loss to Parris, which was a 14-3 defeat.

“Now, as much as, like, that kind of sucked, that was a wake-up call for me, because you’re always trying to climb the mountain,” Hendrickson said. “You always got to be trying to climb the mountain. Once you think you’re at the top of your game, you think you’ve reached the top, that’s when you start to get worse, because you’re always getting better, or you’re always getting worse. There is no staying the same.

“And I’ve learned that the hard way many, many times. So, I’m showing up every day, lacing up my shoes, I gotta earn it every single day. In the last two months, I’ve been earning it, and so, of course, I still gotta go compete against Mason. I don’t deserve to win, but I’m going to earn that when I wrestle him.”