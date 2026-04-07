Yaxel Lendeborg calls himself out after first half performance vs UConn: 'I can't make anything'

Yaxel Lendeborg was more honest than many athletes would be willing to in the middle of a national championship game vs. UConn on Monday. He played all 20 minutes for Michigan, scoring four points on 1-5 shooting and logging a pair of fouls.

This, of course, comes after he sprained his MCL in the Final Four win over Arizona on Saturday night. Despite having a legitimate excuse for his play — Lendeborg is set of course correcting in the second half.

“I feel awful. I feel super weak right now,” he told CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. “I can’t make anything, man, you know, I’m trying to push through, obviously, because (it’s the) championship game and all that, but, man, I’m missing plays that I don’t usually miss.

“I’ve had many opportunities to take advantage of the small defender. I haven’t been able to do it. I’m gonna go in there at half, do as much as I can and try to feel a lot better and come out here more aggressive.”

He entered the game as Michigan’s leading scorer with 15.1 points per game. He also averages 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals per game for the Wolverines — and has none after 20 minutes.

The Wolverines led UConn 33-29 at halftime despite Lendeborg being able to find his rhythm. Regardless, Lendeborg knows he’d feel even worse having played and not won the national title. With 20 minutes separating the Wolverines from that goal — Lendeborg will look to come out strong in the second half.

“(It’s going to take) everything,” Lendeborg said. “You know, no matter what type of knee pain, I gotta go out there and give it my best. I played really slow at that first half, and I’m gonna go do way better second.”

Fans can watch the conclusion of the 2025-26 college basketball season live on TBS, truTV and HBO Max. Whether it’ll be the Wolverines or Huskies hoisting the title in the end, remains to be seen.