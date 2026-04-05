Yaxel Lendeborg injury update: Dusty May reveals Michigan star's status vs. UConn in National Championship

On Sunday, Michigan head coach Dusty May said he expects star forward Yaxel Lendeborg to play against UConn in the national championship. Lendeborg underwent an MRI after suffering a sprained MCL and ankle in the first half of Michigan’s win over Arizona in the Final Four on Saturday.

The MRI results came back negative. Dusty May clarified that Lendeborg and Michigan’s training staff will make the final decision on whether the Big Ten Player of the Year competes in the national championship Monday.

“I’m sure he’ll give it a go tomorrow,” May said, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “He played the second half [of the Final Four game] like a 38-year old at the YMCA. A really good 38-year old at the YMCA.”

Lendeborg’s injury occurred when he stepped on Arizona’s Motiejus Krivas foot while driving to the basket in the first half of the Final Four showdown. Lendeborg played in the second half after being examined by Michigan’s medical staff.

The First-Team All-American finished the game with 11 points and three rebounds in 14 minutes. In turn, the Wolverines cruised to a convincing 91-73 win over the Wildcats. Though Lendeborg ultimately played, he clearly wasn’t at full-strength on the court.

In Michigan’s two games prior to Saturday, Lendeborg averaged 25 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, while shooting 58% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. Following Michigan’s win Saturday, Lendeborg confirmed he expects to play against UConn for the national title.

“It’s a weird feeling to have the pain that I’m at right now,” Lendeborg said. “I’ve never experienced it before. Coach said, at worst, an MCL sprain.

“And then obviously, I rolled my ankle. So, just that. I’m going to push through. There’s no way I’m missing the game Monday night, no matter what goes on. I’m playing unless I can’t walk at all.”

With Yaxel Lendeborg leading the charge, Michigan will have an opportunity to secure its first national title since 1989. The Wolverines will face off against UConn on Monday at 8:50 p.m. ET. The game will air live on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max.