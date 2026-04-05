Yaxel Lendeborg injury update: Michigan star dealing with MCL sprain, ankle injury

Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg has is gutting it out during Saturday night’s Final Four matchup against Arizona. Lendeborg appeared to injure his ankle during the first half of the game. Turns out he has an MCL injury, too.

Shortly after the ankle injury, Lendeborg headed into the team locker room. Sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson provided a quick update on his status at the time. She later came back after halftime with a more robust report.

“I had a chance to speak with Michigan head athletic trainer Chris Williams, and he told me that Yaxel Lendeborg is dealing with an MCL sprain of his left knee and an ankle injury,” Wolfson said on the broadcast. “They gave him ice to numb the pain, massage backstage and then active warmup to see what he could do. And obviously he’s going to try and give it a go.”

Fortunately for Michigan, Yaxel Lendeborg was able to return. He was sporting a brace that appeared to be neoprene on his left knee.

The good news? Michigan had built a considerable early lead by the time Yaxel Lendeborg went down hurt.

Lendeborg entered Saturday night’s contest averaging a team-best 15.2 points, to go along with 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. Prior to his injury, Yaxel Lendeborg had scored five points in the game against the Wildcats. He had also chipped in one rebound, but he had been limited to just five minutes in the contest after being saddled with two early fouls.

Even so, the Wolverines were confident they could continue to control the matchup. Point guard Elliott Cadeau voiced that confidence at halftime, just before Lendeborg was ruled out for good.

“We got another man that can step up,” Cadeau said. “We’ve got nine starters on our team, so if we’ve got the best player in the country it’s good for us. If we don’t, we’ve still got a really good team.”

Michigan led 69-45 at the time of this writing. 12:30 remained in the game.