Yaxel Lendeborg injury update: Michigan star reveals status for national championship vs. UConn

Almost everything went right for Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines are through to the NCAA Tournament national championship after a dominant Final Four performance. Arizona had no answer for them, even with Yaxel Lendeborg hampered. Lendeborg dealt with an injury for most of the game, and two different ones at that.

But, there should be no fear about Lendeborg playing on Monday night — at least when you ask him. Lendeborg revealed his status during the postgame interview with TNT’s Tracy Wolfson. Unless he is not able to walk, the star player will be out there against UConn.

“It’s a weird feeling to have the pain that I’m at right now,” Lendeborg said. “I’ve never experienced it before. Coach said, at worst, an MCL sprain. And then obviously, I rolled my ankle. So, just that. I’m going to push through. There’s no way I’m missing the game Monday night, no matter what goes on. I’m playing unless I can’t walk at all.”

Lendeborg wound up playing in just 15 minutes vs. Arizona. He still put together an 11-point performance, adding three rebounds and an assist. If you were to read those stats off before the game, Michigan might be worried about the final result. But in reality, the Wolverines played so well, Lendeborg was not fully needed.

“I want to give a shoutout to our glue guys,” May said. “They really held it in a row when, in the first half, when we were battling some foul trouble and injuries, we were able to get some stops. We got out in transition and have a little bit of separation.”

Another tough test is heading Michigan’s way in Indianapolis. They will be facing a UConn team quite familiar with this scene. Two out of the last three national championships call Storrs home. Head coach Dan Hurley is up there with some of the best in college basketball, if he does not already occupy the top spot.

Thankfully, it sounds like May will go into battle with his best player. Lendeborg certainly will not be at 100% health after battling through the Arizona game. Even if only the ankle was bothering him, there would be questions about his status. But he could also be facing an MCL sprain once the game is over on Monday night. Lendeborg is saving the concerns for later, wanting to finish the journey he began in Ann Arbor.