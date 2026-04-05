Yaxel Lendeborg injury update: New details emerge on Michigan star, severity of issues

Yaxel Lendeborg should be good to go on Monday night for Michigan against UConn in the national championship. Wolverines’ trainer Chris Williams told ESPN Lendeborg’s knee looks “very clean structurally, all the ligaments are very strong.”

As far as whether or not Lendeborg will play, Williams was “very optimistic.” Michigan beat Arizona in the Final Four 91-73 with Lendeborg logging 15 minutes and putting up 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

“Williams called Lendeborg’s ankle sprain ‘low grade’ with minimal swelling,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote. “Williams said he stayed in Lendeborg’s room until 4:30 after the Arizona game treating both his knee and ankle. ‘He’s still tender and walking around a little bit gingerly, but good,’ Williams said. ‘I’m very optimistic.’ After Dusty May joked that Lendeborg played in the second half like a 38-year old at the YMCA, Williams said he’s aiming for a younger and more agile version. ‘Hopefully 18,’ he said of the age aim.

“Williams laid out the next 30 hours or so until tip-off: ‘It should be a lot of treatment still. I’m going to be in his room a lot. He’s going to be in my room a lot. So we’ll be doing treatment around the clock and just trying to manage his pain the best as we can.'”

In Michigan’s two games prior to Saturday, Lendeborg averaged 25 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, while shooting 58% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. Following Michigan’s win Saturday, Lendeborg confirmed he expects to play against UConn for the national title.

“It’s a weird feeling to have the pain that I’m at right now,” Lendeborg said. “I’ve never experienced it before. Coach said, at worst, an MCL sprain.

“And then obviously, I rolled my ankle. So, just that. I’m going to push through. There’s no way I’m missing the game Monday night, no matter what goes on. I’m playing unless I can’t walk at all.”

With Yaxel Lendeborg leading the charge, Michigan will have an opportunity to secure its first national title since 1989. The Wolverines will face off against UConn on Monday at 8:50 p.m. ET. The game will air live on TBS, TruTV and HBO Max.