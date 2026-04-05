Yaxel Lendeborg injury update: TBS broadcast gives latest on Michigan star

Michigan fans across the country held their breath after Yaxel Lendeborg seemingly twisted his ankle once again. Lendeborg left the game for a moment, going back to the locker room. Not what the Wolverines needed in the first half of Saturday’s Final Four game vs. Arizona.

Thankfully, there is good news. Tracy Wolfson provided an update on Lendeborg, saying some ice is being applied to the ankle before reapplying the tape job. He will then be back out there on the court once that takes place. A huge sigh of relief from folks wearing maize and blue.

“I just got word from Michigan that Yaxel Lendeborg is getting ice and he’s getting his ankle re-taped and should be back out here as soon as they can complete that,” Wolfson said.

Another update came from the broadcast after the under-eight media timeout. Play-by-play man Ian Eagle revealed Lendeborg’s ankle is not the only issue. Michigan is also taking a look at the knee. Which one was not specified, though, adding another layer to the situation.

Hopefully, Michigan is able to see its star player return in the near future. Given how Arizona plays down near the rim, his presence alone is a big deal.

Yaxel Lendeborg unable to make impact in Final Four early on

Injuries are not the only thing Lendeborg dealt with early in the Final Four. Foul trouble has actually kept him off the court. The Big Ten Player of the Year got two quick ones underneath. Head coach Dusty May then had a decision to make, opting to sit Lendeborg for a prolonged period.

Lendeborg has just five points to his name in five minutes played. His lone three-point shot went down, followed by two free throws. A shot inside the arc was unsuccessful. Michigan certainly will need to see the production increase once Lendeborg is back on the court, at least on the offensive end.

“It took him a while [to figure out his potential], and I think our guys have constantly reminded him,” May said of Lendeborg. “He’s so unselfish. … He wants to be one of the guys. They’ve encouraged him to be more aggressive, to shoot more, to hunt some more individual accolades all year, and he simply refused because he didn’t care about any of those things. It’s allowed us to have a real selfless group, and it’s improved our environment because he’s been so unselfish.”