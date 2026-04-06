Yaxel Lendeborg injury update: Tracy Wolfson reveals latest on Michigan star, status vs. UConn

In the lead-up to Monday’s national championship game, Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg is not expected to have any limitations, CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported. However, Wolverines coach Dusty May will make the final decision on whether he will start the matchup.

Lendeborg went down in the first half of Saturday’s Final Four win over Arizona with ankle and knee injuries, though he got some run in the second half of the blowout victory. He then underwent treatment on Sunday as he tried to get ready for Monday’s title game.

Lendeborg avoided any structural damage, Wolfson reported, and participated in walk-throughs on Monday. The training staff considered him to be a full-go against UConn, but Wolfson said May will make the final call with regard to the starting lineup. The sense, though, is he’ll be out there for tip-off.

“He told me he couldn’t sleep on Saturday night because he didn’t know how severe those injuries were,” Wolfson said on the TNT pregame show. “But he woke up in the morning, had an MRI, breathed a sigh of relief because there was no structural damage. They’re telling me it is an MCL sprain and a light ankle sprain. Now, he went through around-the-clock treatment – ice and stim – went to the Colts’ facility. Did underwater therapy, as well. Then, this morning, he did some more treatment and then went to walk-throughs. There wasn’t any full contact, but he participated fully. Chris Williams, the head athletic trainer, telling me that he is good to go. They do not expect any limitations from him.

“He’s going to come out here pregame, get taped out, do some warmups. But whether he will start will go through Dusty May. The expectation is he will. Certainly, he’s not going to be 100%. But expect him to be out here contributing and helping for this Michigan team.”

Yaxel Lendeborg has led the charge for Michigan this year after transferring from UAB. Heading into the national championship, he leads the Wolverines with 15.1 points and 1.2 steals per game while averaging 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 blocks.

Following the win over Arizona, Lendeborg made it clear he intended to play in Monday’s title matchup. May also expected him to be on the court at Lucas Oil Stadium, though admittedly at less than 100%.

“All imaging has come back clean, and he’s getting treatment and doing rehab all day today,” May told reporters Sunday. “I’m sure he’ll give it a go tomorrow, but that will be entirely up to him and the medical staff. They’ll tell me if he can go, and if he can – we were laughing. He played the second half like a 38 year old at the YMCA. And a really good 38 year old at the YMCA. Whatever version of Yaxel we get it’s going to be somebody that helps us play better basketball.”