Big Ten coach: Where Minnesota sits in conference picture with 'really good' staff

An anonymous Big Ten coach likes what he has seen from the Minnesota football team heading into the 2026 season. Athlon Sports spoke to the coach about the Golden Gophers and what they bring to the table this fall.

“They’re so consistent. I would anticipate them staying at the level they’ve been at, probably not competing for the conference. I wouldn’t call them a dark horse. They won’t be in the bottom half (of the Big Ten),” the Big Ten coach said. “They evaluate really well. They’re just like Illinois. Their GM (Gerrit Chernoff) is awesome. They have a really, really good personnel staff. They know exactly what their wheelhouse is, and they strike really well in it.”

“It’s funny because P.J. Fleck’s thing is ‘Row the Boat,’ which is so fitting for them because in college football, whether the decision is right or wrong, as long as everybody is in it together, you’re usually gonna do something good. That’s what they are.”

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Fleck has been Minnesota’s head coach since 2017 and has led the team to six winning seasons and seven bowl appearances. With Fleck as head coach, Minnesota has won all seven of its bowl games.

Minnesota has been solid under P.J. Fleck

Minnesota’s best season under Fleck was in 2019, when the team finished 11-2 and 10th in the final rankings. It was the Golden Gopher’s first double-digit win season since 2003, and Fleck was named Big Ten Coach of the Year. In April, Fleck spoke to On3’s Andy Staples about adjusting to the new era of college football.

“The reason I stay and the cultural sustainability is so important is because I believe we can do way more,” Fleck said. “I do believe we can be [in the College Football Playoff]. But with the resources we have, it’s not CFP or bust. But if we keep doing what we’re doing and we have a field goal here and a field goal there go our way, we are in it.”