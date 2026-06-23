Bo Nickal, Max McEnelly to wrestle at RAF 12 for Real American Freestyle

After some back and forth, Bo Nickal vs. Max McEnelly is signed for Real American Freestyle later this summer. The match will be contested at light-heavyweight at RAF 12 in Cleveland, the promotion’s first anniversary show.

RAF 12 is scheduled for August 22nd and McEnelly, who was the 2026 NCAA champion at 184 pounds for Minnesota, responded to a callout in March from Nickal. Nickal most recently fought at UFC Freedom 250 and won via TKO over Kyle Daukaus. He has not wrestled for RAF since RAF 01 where he was the inaugural light-heavyweight champion, but later stripped due to the weight class changes and Nickal’s lack of matches.

Since Nickal is now ranked No. 15 at middleweight in the UFC, it’s unclear how much he’ll wrestle throughout the calendar year. For McEnelly, it’ll be his RAF debut ahead of his junior season at Minnesota.

I’d like to wrestle Max McEnelly at 190lbs,” Nickal wrote on Twitter back in March. But, the match will be at 215 pounds instead.

“Just trying to stay relevant, huh?” McEnelly wrote to Nickal. Nickal simply laughed it off saying “I like this kid.”

RAF CEO Chad Bronstein seemed to like the idea even in the early spring. Now it’s a reality in just two months.

Nickal won the inaugural light heavyweight championship during RAF’s debut event. However, he was later stripped of the title earlier this year when the weight class changed its maximum from 205 to 215 pounds. But let’s not forget, Nickal is one of the best wrestlers of his generation. He was a three-time NCAA champion and four-time finalist for Penn State.

Back in March, McEnelly promised he’d stick to his game plan to beat Rocco Welsh (Penn State) and the Minnesota Golden Gopher followed through. He beat the top seeded Nittany Lion 4-3 in Cleveland, ironically where he will return, to win his first NCAA crown.

McEnelly couldn’t land a takedown on Welsh in the Big Ten finals two weeks prior, but did so in the first period inside the Rocket Arena. Welsh’s late rally and fast-paced attacks couldn’t land in the third period and McEnelly found himself on top of the podium.

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He missed out on knocking off all-time greats in Carter Starocci and Parker Keckeisen in 2025 en route to NCAA glory, finishing in third in Philadelphia. McEnelly didn’t miss his shot this time around.

“Going through my head, I mean, there’s so many different emotions that fill you at one time. It’s really hard to explain,” McEnelly said. “I said it last night, but you spend years of your life dedicating yourself to this sport to get to this stage, to wrestle on the biggest stage. So it feels good for it to finally pay off.”