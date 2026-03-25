Gable Steveson signs multi-match deal with Real American Freestyle

Two-time NCAA champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson signed with Real American Freestyle, per Ariel Helwani. RAF later confirmed. He’s set for his debut at RAF 09 on May 30th in Dallas.

“We do have some big breaking news from the world of wrestling, freestyle wrestling, to be exact,” Helwani said. “I’ve confirmed with the good people over at Real American Freestyle wrestling that they have, in fact, signed the big fish, the one that we thought they would sign from the jump, he’s been quite busy, but he seemed like a natural shoe-in from the start. He is the Olympic gold medalist, the multiple time national champion, the multiple time all American, the future UFC fighter, we suspect, Gable Steveson has signed a multi match deal with RAF.”

Steveson last wrestled collegiately for Minnesota in 2024-25, returning after a near three-year absence due to having more year of eligibility. He lost to Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson in the NCAA finals in an attempt to win his third national title.

But Steveson’s an Olympic Gold Medalist from the 2021 Tokyo Games and considered one of the best wrestlers of his generation. He had a brief NFL training camp stint with the Buffalo Bills, dabbled in WWE and is now pursuing MMA. Steveson, as Helwani reported, is expected to be on the UFC roster at some point this year.

As far as Steveson’s opponent, that’s to-be-determined. Helwani reported a match with Hendrickson could make sense very soon. Hendrickson is the current heavyweight champ of RAF and will wrestle Trent Hillger in Saturday’s RAF 07 card.

“I hear they’re going after some big ones,” Helwani said. “And of course, Wyatt Hendrickson, who beat him last year in the national championship, is a member of RAF. That’s not going to be the match off the bat … They’re going to build up to it, I’m told. But that’s a massive signing for RAF. Seemed like a natural fit, Gable’s got some big plans this year. Wouldn’t be surprised if we see him debut in the UFC in the next few months, maybe even international fight week.

“There was some talk of the White House Card. International fight week is going to be a very big one. Stay tuned for that.”