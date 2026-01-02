Minnesota multi-dimensional playmaker Koi Perich plans to enter the NCAA Transer Portal when it opens at midnight, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Perich, who plays safety and receiver as well as contributes as a kick returner, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Perich, who has not ruled out returning to the Gophers according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, has been a major contributor since stepping on campus last year, earning All-Big Ten honors each of his first two seasons in Minnesota.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back ranked third on the team with 82 total tackles, including 8 for loss, one interception, one sack and one forced fumble defensively. Perich also contributed 617 return yards, including 499 on kick returns, on special teams while adding seven receptions for 89 yards offensively.

This report will be updated.