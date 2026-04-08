New DB offer Wyatt Liebentritt likes Minnesota culture, energy

Minnesota offered Omaha (Neb.) Skutt Catholic safety Wyatt Liebentritt during his Tuesday visit.

Liebentritt is a good athlete who was All-State in football and helped his school win a state championship, but also does several track and field events at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds.

Minnesota joins Iowa State, North Dakota State and others on his offer list.

Head coach P.J. Fleck extended the offer.

“I thought he was awesome,” Liebentritt said. “I love the culture that he’s built, and his energy is always high. I know he genuinely cares about his players and he’s building something special there.”

Defensive coordinator Danny Collins and several other members of the staff also spent time with Liebentritt on his visit.

“The coaches are all great people,” he said. “They truly care about the players and the program. Also, Minnesota’s facilities were great, and I love the environment of the campus.”

On returning for an official, Liebentritt said, “I talked with Coach Collins about it, but have not decided on a date yet. I will for sure be going on an official visit soon.”

Iowa State presents the stiffest competition at the moment. He is working on an official with the Cyclones, but several more unofficials are coming.

“So far I’ve visited Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, North Dakota State and South Dakota State,” he said. “I plan on visiting Iowa and Kansas state in the next couple weeks.”

Liebentritt was a USA Today All-Midwest selection as a junior. He played in all three phases, collecting stats as a safety, wide receiver and punt returner.