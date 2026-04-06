Cowboys QB Dak Prescott confirms split from Sarah Jane Ramos

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has confirmed his split from Sarah Jane Ramos, according to custody documents obtained by US Weekly. The two were previously engaged and share two children.

Prescott filed a legal petition in Texas on March 17 to ensure “the best interest” of his two daughters: Margaret Jane “MJ,” 2, and Auroa, 11 months. “The parents of the children are separated. The appointment of the parents as joint managing conservators would be in the best interest of the children,” the court documents read. “It is in the best interest of the children that [Prescott and Ramos] be appointed joint managing conservators of the children.”

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos were scheduled to get married on Apr. 10 but called off the ceremony last month. “It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding,” they wrote in the email sent to the guests at the time, per TMZ. “We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we welcome your prayers.”

There has been speculation as to why Prescott and Ramos split, but Ramos’ rep told PEOPLE in March that there was no “argument or blow up,” and “it was a mutual decision.” The former couple began dating in 2023 and got engaged in October 2024, months after welcoming MJ in February.

At the end of March, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer gave an update on Prescott. “Dak and I have had a ton of conversations,” Schottenheimer told reporters, per The Dallas Morning News. “He’s in a really good spot, obviously, with what he’s dealing with is incredibly tough. But if anyone can handle it, he can.”

Schottenheimer added, “I try to talk to all the guys. I reach out to most of them. I actually got a plan. I’m a little bit, a little, I guess, obsessive, compulsive in that regard, in trying to reach out to position groups to check in. Some of them don’t really reach back out, and that’s cool, too. I get it. Hey guys, I get it, you’re on vacation.”

Prescott is coming off one of the best seasons in his career. In 17 games, the 32-year-old completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. The Cowboys finished the 2025 season with a 7-9-1 record.