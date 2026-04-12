Former Kennesaw State guard RJ Johnson commits to Mississippi State

Former Kennesaw State guard RJ Johnson committed to Mississippi State out of the NCAA transfer portal. He spent three years at the school.

In 34 games last year, Johnson averaged 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and four assists. He also shot 45.3% from the floor and 42.3% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Johnson was a three-star recruit out of Hunstville (Ala.) Grissom, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 16 guard in the class and the No. 188 overall prospect in the class.

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RJ Johnson commits to Mississippi State

Johnson going to Mississippi State is a positive development. Considering what the Bulldogs have lost in the portal, including forward Brandon Walker, they’ll start to retool the roster.

In 19 games last year, Walker averaged 4.7 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game and 0.5 assists per game. He shot 50.7% from the floor and 28.6% from three-point range.

Walker also played college basketball at the University of Texas-Arlington in 2022-23 and then transferred. He played two seasons at Montana State before going to Mississippi State.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Walker was not ranked, according the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played his HS basketball at Waxahachie Faith Family Academy and is from Cedar Hill (Texas).

The portal window opened April 7 and runs through April 21 as part of the NCAA’s new 15-day transfer period. As is standard, players will not be required to commit to a new school within that timeframe, allowing them to explore options fully.