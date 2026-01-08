Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor underwent a procedure to address a sprained ankle, the program announced. The expectation is he will return for spring practice.

Taylor left the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest in the final minutes with an injury and headed off the field on a cart. However, Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby expressed optimism that it wasn’t serious. Taylor was also seen walking, albeit with a bit of a limp.

Less than a week after that game, Mississippi State said the freshman quarterback underwent a successful procedure on a sprained ankle. The program added it expects a quick recovery in time for spring ball.

“Mississippi State freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor successfully underwent a minor procedure Thursday to address a sprained left ankle,” MSU said in a statement. “A quick and full recovery is anticipated, and he is expected to be available for spring practice.”

Taylor appeared in 11 games as a true freshman and made two starts, including in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. On the whole, he threw for 629 yards and five touchdowns while doing plenty of damage with his legs, totaling 458 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Taylor left the Duke’s Mayo Bowl just after the two-minute timeout after Wake Forest defensive back Ladarius Webb Jr. dove at his legs to make a tackle. Taylor was hit from behind while coming out of a spin move on a quarterback scramble.

Initially, it looked as though Mississippi State’s standout freshman suffered a scary injury. However, Lebby said things looked promising after the game, and Taylor was walking without crutches.

“Initial reports have been good so we’ll continue to evaluate and get more information (Sunday),” Lebby said. “I feel good about getting in the locker room and being able to talk to the medical staff and seeing Kamario again.”

At the time of his departure, Taylor completed 13 of 22 pass attempts for 241 yards and a touchdown against Wake Forest. He also racked up 63 yards and a score in the ground game before the Demon Deacons came away with the bowl game victory.

Taylor arrived in Starkville this past year as a highly rated recruit. A Macon (Miss.) Noxubee County product, he was a four-star prospect and the No. 77 overall player from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.