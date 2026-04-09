Mississippi State forward Achor Achor has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Jamie Shaw. Achor made 32 appearances and 26 starts for the Bulldogs this past season.

The 6-foot-9 standout averaged 6.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 17.8 minutes per game. He shot 42.7% from the field and 28.7% from beyond the arc.

Achor transferred to Mississippi State last offseason after spending the 2024-25 campaign at Kansas State, where he only made seven appearances.

Achor spent the prior two seasons at Samford. Achor began his collegiate career at Chipola College, a JUCO program in Florida. He played at Chipola for two seasons. In total, Achor has recorded 144 collegiate appearances.

Achor played high school basketball at Greenforest Mccalep Christian Academy (GA). He was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Achor is the fifth Mississippi State player who has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. Mississippi State posted a 13-19 overall record and a 5-13 mark in conference play this past season.

It’s the first time in Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans‘ four years at the helm of the program that Mississippi State didn’t appear in the NCAA Tournament. After Mississippi State’s season-ending loss to Auburn in the SEC Tournament, Jans reflected on the Bulldogs’ lackluster year.

“We struggled out the gate,” Jans said. “Since we’ve been here, in my opinion, is we’ve had really good non-conference schedules and results going into the record and everything that’s required to get in the NCAA tournament.”

“We knew it was going to be an uphill battle internally as a coaching staff. We started off 2-0 with the big wins out the gate at Texas and Oklahoma. Then we couldn’t sustain it. We had a hard time for different reasons, for different reasons, throughout the season. Obviously we’re disappointed in the results. It’s not what anybody from the coaching staff, myself, the administration, the fan base, people that love Bulldog basketball, had in store.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.