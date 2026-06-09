Mississippi State OF James Nunnallee enters NCAA transfer portal

Mississippi State outfielder James Nunnallee entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent one year with the Bulldogs after transferring from Virginia following his freshman season.

Nunnallee finished the 2026 season with 29 games played and 64 at-bats. He had a .241 batting average, one home run and five RBI. In total, Nunnallee had 13 hits, four doubles and seven walks.

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At Virginia as a freshman, Nunnallee had a .296 average, one home run, 26 RBI and 42 hits. He also smacked 12 doubles in 2025.

“Named Class 5 Region D Player of the Year,” Nunnallee’s player profile about his HS career read. “Named to The Washington Post’s 2024 All-Met team, was a four-time First Team All-Region, received First Team All-State. As a senior for Lightridge High School in Aldie, Virginia, batted .474 with one strikeout, No. 2 outfielder and the No. 7 overall player in the commonwealth of Virginia, according to Perfect Game.”

The college baseball transfer portal has reshaped roster construction at every level of the sport. Programs that once relied exclusively on high school recruiting pipelines now dedicate significant resources to identifying, pursuing and landing portal talent.

On3 is tracking every notable college baseball transfer portal move, from power conference pitchers moving to mid-major hitters jumping to the Power 4. This tracker is updated regularly throughout the calendar year.

Mississippi State’s Jacob Parker named Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game

The honors continued to roll in for Mississippi State freshman Jacob Parker. The “Pride of Purvis” was named Freshman Player of the Year by Perfect Game on Tuesday after a standout rookie season in Starkville. He became the everyday starter in right field entering SEC play and never looked back.

Parker equaled a program freshman record of 18 home runs as a rookie, joining Rafael Palmeiro with that distinction. He averaged .339 at the plate with 62 RBI, and belted four postseason home runs as the Bulldogs made their way to the Super Regional round for the first time in five years.

Parker was named a First Team Freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Monday. He became the first Bulldog since J.T. Ginn in 2019 to earn the honor, with Dakota Jordan and Hunter Hines both earning Second Team distinctions in their respective freshman campaigns.