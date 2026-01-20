Mississippi State OT Jayvin James enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Mississippi State redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jayvin James has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. James started in 12 of Mississippi State‘s 13 games this season, missing just its season opener against Southern Miss.
James played his first two collegiate seasons at Akron, starting nine games. The news of James’ decision to enter the Portal comes as Mississippi State remains in the mix for Colorado standout transfer OT Jordan Seaton. Seaton is the No. 4 ranked player (No. OT WR) in On3’s Transfer Portal Industry Rating.
He is the second Miss State starting offensive lineman to announce their transfer this week, joining Zack Owens, who quickly committed to Missouri.
Prior to enrolling at Akron, Mathis Jr. was ranked as a three-star prospect in the Class of 2023. He was the No. 149 OT in his class and the No. 294 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Blanche Ely.
Mississippi State’s Transfer Portal departures
Jayvin James is now the 38th Mississippi State player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.
- RS-Sr. WR Markus Allen
- RS-Jr. TE Cam Ball (West Virginia)
- Sr. DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)
- Sr. OT Jaekwon Bouldin
- So. S Braylon Burnside (Memphis)
- RS-Fr. CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)
- So. LB Fred Clark
- RS-So. RB Seth Davis (Tulsa)
- RS-Jr. Jaron Glover (USF)
- RS-Jr. K Marlon Hauck (Tulsa)
- RS-So. DL Joseph Head (Memphis)
- RS-Fr. DL Terrance Hibbler
- Fr. WR Davian Jackson
- RS-So. OT Jayvin James
- Fr. RB Geron Johnson
- RS-Fr. WR Ricky Johnson (Utah)
- RS-So. OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)
- So. QB Luke Kromenhoek (USF)
- Fr. WR Anson Lewis
- RS-Sr. CB Dwight Lewis III
- RS-Fr. OT Jimothy Lewis (Cal)
- So. TE Emeka Lloh
- Jr. TE Rayfield Lotten
- So. DL Kai McClendon (Washington)
- Sr. CB DK McGruder
- RS-Sr. WR Jordan Mosley
- Jr. S Tony Mitchell
- R-So. OT Zack Owens (Missouri)
- Sr. TE Max Reese
- So. S Cyrus Reyes (Kentucky)
- Fr. WR Ferzell Shepard
- Sr. DL Ashun Shepphard (Cal)
- RS-Sr. OL Brennan Smith
- RS-Jr. WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- Fr. P Nathan Tiyce (Penn State)
- Sr. CB Jayven Williams (BYU)
- Sr. S Tyler Woodard
- So. OT Luke Work (Missouri)
