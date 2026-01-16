Mississippi State OT Zack Owens enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Mississippi State redshirt sophomore OT Zack Owens has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett reports.
The news of Owens’ decision to enter the Portal comes as Mississippi State is reportedly hosting Colorado standout transfer OT Jordan Seaton on a visit in Starkville. Seaton is the No. 4 ranked player (No. OT WR) in On3’s Transfer Portal Industry Rating.
Owens is seeking his fourth program in four seasons. He spent his true freshman season at Clemson, his redshirt freshman season at Colorado, and his redshirt sophomore season at Mississippi State. He has played in 25 career games with 10 starts, all 10 of which came this past season.
Prior to enrolling at Clemson, Mathis Jr. was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 275 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rating. He was the No. 20 OT in his class and the No. 25 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy.
Mississippi State’s Transfer Portal departures
Zack Owens is now the 36th Mississippi State player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.
- RS-Sr. WR Markus Allen
- RS-Jr. TE Cam Ball (West Virginia)
- Sr. DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)
- Sr. OT Jaekwon Bouldin
- So. S Braylon Burnside (Memphis)
- RS-Fr. CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)
- So. LB Fred Clark
- RS-So. RB Seth Davis (Tulsa)
- RS-Jr. Jaron Glover (USF)
- RS-Jr. K Marlon Hauck (Tulsa)
- RS-So. DL Joseph Head (Memphis)
- RS-Fr. DL Terrance Hibbler
- Fr. WR Davian Jackson
- Fr. RB Geron Johnson
- RS-So. OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)
- So. QB Luke Kromenhoek (USF)
- Fr. WR Anson Lewis
- RS-Sr. CB Dwight Lewis III
- RS-Fr. OT Jimothy Lewis (Cal)
- So. TE Emeka Lloh
- Jr. TE Rayfield Lotten
- So. DL Kai McClendon (Washington)
- Sr. CB DK McGruder
- RS-Sr. WR Jordan Mosley
- Jr. S Tony Mitchell
- R-So. OT Zack Owens
- Sr. TE Max Reese
- So. S Cyrus Reyes (Kentucky)
- Fr. WR Ferzell Shepard
- Sr. DL Ashun Shepphard (Cal)
- RS-Sr. OL Brennan Smith
- RS-Jr. WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- Fr. P Nathan Tiyce (Penn State)
- Sr. CB Jayven Williams
- Sr. S Tyler Woodard
- So. OT Luke Work (Missouri)
