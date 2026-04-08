Mississippi State PF Brandon Walker plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Mississippi State power forward Brandon Walker plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Jamie Shaw. He spent one year with the program.

In 19 games last year, Walker averaged 4.7 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game and 0.5 assists per game. He shot 50.7% from the floor and 28.6% from three-point range.

Walker also played college basketball at the University of Texas-Arlington in 2022-23 and then transferred. He played two seasons at Montana State before going to Mississippi State.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Walker was not ranked, according the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played his HS basketball at Waxahachie Faith Family Academy and is from Cedar Hill (Texas).

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

Forward Sergej Macura plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal as well. Without Macura and Walker, the Bulldogs lost some depth.

The portal window opens April 7 and runs through April 21 as part of the NCAA’s new 15-day transfer period. As is standard, Macura will not be required to commit to a new school within that timeframe, allowing him to explore his options fully.

Macura appeared in a rotational role during the 2025-26 season, averaging 5.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. The forward provided size and effort in the frontcourt, contributing on the glass and offering interior presence, but like several players on the roster, he struggled to find any consistent footing in a challenging season.