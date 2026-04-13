Mississippi State receives $2 million gift to athletic department from long time supporters

Long time Mississippi State supporters Charlie and Dana Stephenson gave $2 million to the athletic department, per a release. Athletic Director Zac Selmon released a statement.

“We’re so grateful for Charlie and Dana,” Selmon said. “Their love for Mississippi State is evident, and we can’t say, ‘Thank you’ enough for this selfless gift that will help us keep pushing forward and reaching new heights at State. Charlie and Dana are not only generous supporters of our community, institution and state, they are great friends and trusted partners who care deeply for Mississippi State and have been running shoulder to shoulder with us in advancing Mississippi State Athletics forward from day one.”

Charlie and Dana Stephenson also released a statement. The donation was their continued support of the university’s athletic department, especially in the world of NIL and the transfer portal.

“Mississippi State is near and dear to our hearts and it’s always our desire to see us competing at the highest level,” Charlie and Dana said. “We want to do all we can to help bring success to our great university. So many wonderful things are happening at MSU, and we’re excited to help that continue.”

Charlie is a 1981 Mississippi State graduate. Over his years, he’s served as CEO and COO to multiple natural resource companies and is currently the Chairman of Indiana Geothermal and New York Geothermal Supply and CEO of Heartland Natural Resources and Nature’s Air and Water.

Charlie is the former president of the Bulldog Club and also served on the Mississippi State Foundation Board of Directors. He currently serves on the Bagley College of Engineering Dean’s Advisory Council.

“Charlie and Dana are originally from Meridian, Mississippi, but within the last several years have moved back to West Point, allowing them the opportunity to give back to their community, be near Starkville and be incredibly involved on campus at MSU,” the release read. “Rarely missing a game, you can find Charlie and Dana cheering on the Bulldogs throughout the year.”