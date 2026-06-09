Mississippi State RHP Chris Billingsley Jr. entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Mississippi State right-handed pitcher Chris Billingsley Jr. is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Starkville, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Billingsley, who transferred from East Central CC last offseason, made 17 appearances for the Bulldogs this season. The junior out of Brent, Ala. is draft eligible this summer. He threw 23.2 innings, finished with a 6.08 ERA and struck out 17 while walking 14.

The hard-throwing righty made five midweek starts for Brian O’Connor’s club this spring. His longest outing came against UAB on April 7 as he threw 3.2 innings of two-hit, two-run ball in a win vs. the Blazers.

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“We’ve used him in a couple of high leverage situations this year because he had earned that and the stuff is real. It’s good stuff,” O’Connor said of Billingsley after he threw two scoreless innings vs. Southern Miss on March 24. “Hopefully that’s a springboard for him moving forward.”

Billingsley was a two-way star at the JUCO level for East Central CC prior to making the move to the SEC. As a sophomore in 2025, he won nine games and struck out 92 batters over 72.1 innings.

He’s now on the move once again. Billingsley is the second State player to enter the portal on Tuesday, following outfielder James Nunnallee, who followed O’Connor from Virginia to MSU last offseason. Right-hander Patrick Spencer and catcher Andrew Raymond are other State players that have entered the portal since it opened on June 1.

On3 is tracking every notable college baseball transfer portal move, from power conference pitchers moving to mid-major hitters jumping to the Power 4. This tracker is updated regularly throughout the calendar year.