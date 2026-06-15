Mississippi State right-handed pitcher Tyler Pitzer enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Mississippi State right-handed pitcher Tyler Pitzer has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news.

Pitzer arrives on the market with an impressive résumé and immediately becomes one of the more intriguing arms available. The right-hander was ranked No. 19 among D1Baseball’s Top 50 transfer pitchers and checked in at No. 93 on D1Baseball’s Top 150 MLB Draft college prospects list last offseason.

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Before spending the 2026 season in Starkville, Pitzer began his collegiate career at South Carolina. During his freshman season in Columbia, he made 19 appearances with six starts and finished with a 4-1 record and a 4.74 ERA. He struck out 57 batters across 43.2 innings while earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors after a dominant outing against Vanderbilt.

As a sophomore with the Gamecocks in 2025, Pitzer transitioned into more of a relief role. He made 19 appearances, posted a perfect 4-0 record with one save and recorded 32 strikeouts in 28.1 innings. His performance over the summer earned him Cape Cod League Pitcher of the Year honors after he compiled a 0.34 ERA with the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.

Pitzer joined Mississippi State ahead of the 2026 season and appeared in 30 innings for the Bulldogs. He finished the year with a 2-3 record and a 3.90 ERA while continuing to show the swing-and-miss ability that made him one of the more highly regarded transfer additions last offseason.

The move comes as Mississippi State continues to reshape its roster under first-year head coach Brian O’Connor. The Bulldogs have already made significant additions through the portal. Earlier this month, Mississippi State landed one of the top bats available when Samford outfielder Jake Souders committed to the program.

“I am blessed for what is ahead and can’t wait for this next chapter in Starkville,” Souders wrote when announcing his commitment. “God is good and faithful. #HailState.”

Souders emerged as one of the hottest names in the portal after batting .356 with 11 home runs, 13 doubles and 46 RBIs at Samford. Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Georgia Tech were all involved before he ultimately chose Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs also landed Georgia Southern catcher Brady Christman, the reigning Sun Belt Freshman of the Year. Christman hit .384 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs while earning All-Sun Belt First Team honors.

While Mississippi State has added multiple impact position players this offseason, Pitzer’s departure creates another opening on the pitching staff as O’Connor and his staff continue to overhaul the roster heading into 2027.