Former Oklahoma wide receiver Zion Ragins has committed to Mississippi State, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Ragins entered the portal on Jan. 7.

Ragins spent two seasons with the Sooners. As a true freshman in the 2024 campaign, Ragins appeared in all 13 of Oklahoma’s games and made five starts. He recorded 10 catches for 68 total yards.

Alas, after Oklahoma brought in multiple wide receivers from the transfer portal last offseason, Ragins was essentially edged out of the Sooners’ offensive schemes. He only made two appearances for the Sooners this past season and didn’t record a catch.

Zion Ragins played high school football at Jones County (GA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 390 overall player and No. 60 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Ragins is the 13th player who has committed to Mississippi State via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. At the time of his commitment, Ragins was the No. 216 in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Mississippi State is entering Year 3 under head coach Jeff Lebby. Mississippi State posted a 2-10 record in Lebby’s debut campaign at the helm. Additionally, the Bulldogs were winless in conference play.

The program showed improvement this past season, finishing the year with a 5-8 overall record and a 1-7 mark against SEC foes. After Mississippi State’s loss to Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Lebby addressed the importance of this offseason.

“As we are trying to portal the right guys, we’ve got to get the right people. They’ve got to be good enough to go play at a really high level and we’ve got to get guys that understand how to win,” Lebby said. “I do like our young players inside our roster. They are guys to be incredibly excited about at a lot of different spots that have great mentality.

“On January 14, all of the returners are back in that meeting room at 11 a.m. and the 2026 season will begin at that moment. For our guys that are returning, their attitude, their effort, their intensity, their attention to detail on January 14th is going to matter. So that’s the message and there is a ton to be excited about.”

