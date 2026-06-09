South Carolina RHP transfer Zach Russell commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State has landed a commitment out of the NCAA Transfer Portal via South Carolina right-handed pitcher Zach Russell, according to Robbie Faulk of State 1878.

Russell made 25 appearances and threw 32 innings as a sophomore for the Gamecocks this past season. He accumulated a 3-1 record, 2.53 ERA and struck out 23 batters. He spent two seasons in Columbia and is now set to make the move to Starkville.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder out of Charleston, S.C. stayed in the Palmetto State to play for Paul Mainieri and the Gamecocks. As a freshman in 2025, Russell made 19 appearances and threw 16.2 innings, allowing 10 earned runs.

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His role grew this spring. Russell was one of the top bullpen arms for South Carolina, which fired Mainieri midseason and finished with 35 losses, marking the worst season in program history. Russell had six outings where he completed two innings and he allowed just nine earned runs all year.

It’s the second portal commitment of the day for head coach Brian O’Connor and the Bulldogs. Earlier on Tuesday, Samford transfer outfielder Jake Souders announced his pledge to the SEC program. Souders has been one of the more coveted players in the portal to date.

State starting to stack portal commits

Souders’ commitment is one of the biggest dominoes to drop so far this month. The portal opened on June 1 and will close June 30. The former Samford star visited Starkville and ultimately chose State over the likes of Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M.

Souders is coming off a standout sophomore campaign at Samford. He hit .356 with 11 home runs, 13 doubles and 46 RBIs while earning Southern Conference honors.

He led the Bulldogs in batting average and hits with 72 while posting a team-best 16-game hitting streak and a 34-game on-base streak. Souders also finished tied for fifth in the SoCon in hits. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, he gives Mississippi State another impact bat as the Bulldogs continue to reshape their roster.

Along with Souders and Russell, Mississippi State has also landed Georgia Southern catcher Brady Christman. The Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, Christman hit .384 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs while leading Georgia Southern in batting average, OPS, slugging percentage and home runs.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

On3’s Steve Samra contributed to this report.