Syracuse transfer redshirt sophomore linebacker James Heard has committed to Mississippi State, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Across two seasons at Syracuse under head coach Fran Brown, Heard totaled 25 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble. He played in three games for West Virginia in 2023, but did not record a statistic.

Mississippi State is heading into the third year of the Jeff Lebby era in Starkville. Across his first two seasons in charge, Lebby led the Bulldogs to a 7-18 (1-15) record. Former head coach, Zach Arnett, returns to the program this season as Mississippi State‘s defensive coordinator.

BREAKING: Syracuse transfer LB James Heard has signed with Mississippi State, @PeteNakos reports🐶https://t.co/xpx89LzaeE pic.twitter.com/KopLtbbO6I — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 26, 2026

Mississippi State’s Transfer Portal additions

James Heard is the 25th Transfer Portal addition for Mississippi State.