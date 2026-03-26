Syracuse transfer LB James Heard signs with Mississippi State
Syracuse transfer redshirt sophomore linebacker James Heard has committed to Mississippi State, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.
Across two seasons at Syracuse under head coach Fran Brown, Heard totaled 25 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble. He played in three games for West Virginia in 2023, but did not record a statistic.
Mississippi State is heading into the third year of the Jeff Lebby era in Starkville. Across his first two seasons in charge, Lebby led the Bulldogs to a 7-18 (1-15) record. Former head coach, Zach Arnett, returns to the program this season as Mississippi State‘s defensive coordinator.
Mississippi State’s Transfer Portal additions
James Heard is the 25th Transfer Portal addition for Mississippi State.
- OT Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)
- IOL DJ Chester (LSU)
- DL Gus Cordova (USC)
- CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)
- DL Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)
- S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- LB James Heard (Syracuse)
- LB Gav Holman (Florida State)
- DL Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- OT Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- IOL Miles McVay (North Carolina)
- OT Tyler Miller (LSU)
- OT Mario Nash (Florida State)
- IOL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
- WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)
- QB Jaden Rashada (Sacramento State)
- OT Brandon Sneh (UAB)
- S Kaylib SIngleton (Syracuse)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)