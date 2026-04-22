Utah forward Kendyl Sanders has committed to Mississippi State out of the NCAA transfer portal, he announced. He spent just one season with the Utes.

Sanders played in 32 games for Utah off the bench this season. He did not log any starts.

While playing 20.1 minutes per contest, Kendyl Sanders logged 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest. But what’s most interesting, at least for Mississippi State now, was how well he shot from the perimeter.

At 6-foot-8, 230 pounds, Sanders shot 40.3% from 3-point range. And he did it on decent volume, too, hoisting 77 attempts on the season.

Oddly, Kendyl Sanders struggled mightily from the free-throw line. Though he made only 31 trips there, he converted just 12 of those opportunities — an abysmal 38.7% from the charity stripe.

As far as his best outputs go, Sanders scored a season-high 13 points in a win over Eastern Washington in mid-December. He also twice recorded games with eight rebounds, also a season high.

Mississippi State lands Kendyl Sanders, RJ Johnson

Along with Kendyl Sanders, former Kennesaw State guard RJ Johnson committed to Mississippi State out of the NCAA transfer portal. He spent three years at the school.

In 34 games last year, Johnson averaged 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and four assists. He also shot 45.3% from the floor and 42.3% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Johnson was a three-star recruit out of Huntsville (Ala.) Grissom, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 16 guard in the class and the No. 188 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!