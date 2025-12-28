Playing in the Gator Bowl has allowed Ahmad Hardy to etch his name into the Missouri record books forever. Hardy entered with one of the best seasons the program has ever seen, surpassing 1,500 yards. Now, nobody in Mizzou history has more than him in one year, breaking the record on Saturday night.

A run in the fourth quarter got Hardy over the finish line against Virginia. Cody Schrader previously held the record, rushing for 1,627 yards during the 2023 season. Unfortunately for Schrader, his place at the top of the leaderboard did not last all too long.

Heading into Saturday, there were only four instances of Hardy not reaching the 100-yard mark in a single game. One of those, Vanderbilt, saw him finish three yards shy of the number. Consistency was a big reason why Hard found so much success, putting up eye-popping stats every single week.

Mississippi State wound up being the biggest game of the season. Hardy got to 300 rushing yards on 25 carries, adding three touchdowns. A nonconference game against Louisiana was not too far behind with 250 yards and another hat trick of scores.

Speaking of touchdowns, the single-season record might be in play for Hardy there too. He currently sits at 16, while Brad Smith owns the top spot because of his 18 in 2003. Putting together another three-touchdown game would be quite incredible for Hardy but potentially a fitting end to the historic campaign.

Ahmad Hardy acquisition pays off big time for Missouri

Hardy came to Missouri via the NCAA transfer portal last offseason. He was a big entrant after posting dazzling numbers at Louisiana-Monroe, with numerous schools pursuing him. Ultimately, Eli Drinkwitz and his offensive staff won out over the likes of Auburn, Kentucky, and Ole Miss.

This came at a time where Missouri really needed a running back for its roster. Both of 2024’s top rushers, Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll, were out of eligibility. And then there is Kewan Lacy, a young guy who was considered a future star. Of course, he took his talents to Oxford instead of a second season in Columbia.

Relying on somebody out of the portal can always be viewed as a risk. Especially one who spent previous portions of his career outside of the FBS. But acquiring Hardy turned out to pay off in a big way for Mizzou, becoming someone they will never forget.