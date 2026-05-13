Ahmad Hardy shooting: Eli Drinkwitz reveals Missouri star still has an opportunity to play in 2026

Missouri star running back Ahmad Hardy was released from the hospital on Tuesday after he was shot in the leg at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning. Coach Eli Drinkwitz provided a further update on his status on Tuesday night.

Drinkwitz was speaking to a group gathered and was asked to address Hardy’s status. He did so, sharing as much as he could.

“I can tell you Ahmad Hardy has been discharged from the hospital,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s back in (Missouri Orthopaedic Institute) and he’s working on a recovery.”

The shooting, which occurred at Kamakazie Biker Club on Masonite Drive in Laurel, Miss., early Sunday morning, quickly drew the attention of the college football world. Hardy is one of the nation’s best backs.

He rushed for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. In the last two years alone, he has piled up 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground.

The question as to whether Hardy will be able to play this fall remains up in the air, though. Drinkwitz shared that uncertainty as far as the recovery goes.

“The timetable for that recovery is not determined,” he said. “We’ll take it day by day. He will get back healthy. You know, when you’re dealing with elite athletes, right, getting back healthy, getting back to elite status is always a little bit tricky in some of these situations.”

Hardy, who originally suited up for Louisiana-Monroe in 2024 before transferring to Missouri, will continue to rehab from his injury. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to return to action this season.

“There is an opportunity that he’ll be back this year,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s an opportunity he couldn’t be back this year. We won’t know those answers for a few weeks. But he’s got the full support of MU Healthcare and he’s got the full support of our team as we continue to help him recover and work it day by day.”