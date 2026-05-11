Ahmad Hardy shooting: Pete Thamel offers health update on Missouri RB's status

ESPN’s Pete Thamel provided the latest on Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy following a shooting over the weekend. Hardy was shot at a concert and underwent successful surgery.

“Hardy is alert Monday and moving around, a source told ESPN’s Pete Thamel, and there’s optimism that he will play football again,” Thamel wrote. “How quickly he can return and the impact, however, has yet to be determined.”

Last season, Hardy had an All-American year, setting career highs. He ran for 1,649 yards, 16 touchdowns and 6.4 yards per carry.

“Mizzou Football student-athlete Ahmad Hardy was a victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound,” the statement from the program read. “Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition. Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans. We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support.

“A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available.”

Hardy spent his freshman season at Louisiana-Monroe, where he ran for 1,351 yards, 13 touchdowns and 5.7 yards per carry. He transferred to Mizzou after the year.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Hardy played his high school football at Lawrence County in Monticello, Mississippi. The Rivals Industry Ranking also provided Hardy’s transfer portal ranking, where he was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 2 running back in the portal class prior to his enrollment at Missouri.

Hardy is getting a lot of buzz going into the 2026 season, such as being a Heisman candidate, according to CBS Sports. Not only that, he was projected as a first round pick in a recent 2027 NFL Mock Draft.

In 2025, Missouri finished the year 8-5 and lost the Gator Bowl to Virginia, 13-7. This fall, Eli Drinkwitz goes into Year 7 with the program.