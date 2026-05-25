Anonymous SEC coach labels Ahmad Hardy a top five RB in the last decade

It’s officially the offseason when the college football magazines start hitting the shelves. Well, Athlon Sports has published its summer preview magazine and it includes some comments from an anonymous SEC coach on the state of the Missouri program inside.

The publication, which is on shelves now, is typically one of the most sought-after summer pieces of literature. You can find more about buying a copy here.

One of the readers’ favorite pieces in the magazine? A feature that supplies quotes from an anonymous SEC coach about other programs. Let’s take a look at the comments about Missouri, including some rare praise for one player, from Athlon Sports.

Quotes from anonymous coaches aren’t always flattering, but one about running back Ahmad Hardy certainly was. Of course, this comment came before Hardy was shot in the leg this offseason. Whether he’ll be able to play this fall remains to be seen.

But if he is available, Missouri has a great one. Said the anonymous SEC coach:

“[Ahmad Hardy] is one of the top five running backs in college football in the last decade,” he said. “That kid is special.”

Where will Missouri find itself in the SEC pecking order if Hardy can’t play? Well, this anonymous coach seems to be a big fan of some moves the Tigers made this offseason.

“Hiring [offensive coordinator] Chip Lindsey was a great hire for who they are and what they’re trying to build as a program,” he said. “They’ve got really good receivers. Last year, I don’t think they could get downfield the way that they wanted to.”

There’s also the major change at quarterback. In steps an SEC transfer.

“With [Ole Miss QB transfer Austin Simmons], I think they’ll be much better on offense,” the anonymous scout said. “They’ll run what he wants to run. Last year, they ran more gun-run for Beau [Pribula], and Simmons isn’t really a gun-run guy. They’re really more of a stretch-run and get downfield with a passing tree. This year, they’ll be able to do that.”

Of course, Hardy’s availability will be a key factor for Missouri. Following his incident, everyone will be pulling for him to make a full recovery.

In any case, if you want more comments from anonymous SEC coaches on various programs in the league, be sure the check out the Athlon Sports summer preview magazine. Athlon Sports publishes one of the most respected college football preview magazines in the industry. You can find content like their bold predictions for the SEC and much, much more inside. You can find more about buying a copy here.