Former Auburn WR Horatio Fields has committed to Missouri out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Fields spent one season at Auburn after three at Wake Forest.

In what was his lone year on The Plains, Fields was limited to four games due to a broken foot he suffered in practice that. It eventually led him to a season-ending surgery by the end of September.

He still finished as one of their leading receivers on the season, though, as he had 12 receptions for 106 yards, averaging 26.5 yards per game and 8.8 per catch, and a touchdown over the first four outings of the year for Auburn.

Fields, a native of Douglasville, Georgia, played his high school football at New Manchester. He finished ranked just outside the Top-1,600 overall recruits as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He also rated as a Top-225 WR and as a Top-150 player out of the state of Georgia. That’s according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

In his four full seasons on the field with the Demon Deacons and the Tigers, Field now has 56 catches in his career for 623 yards, averaging 20.1 per game and 11.1 per reception, and five touchdowns. Now, due to a redshirt, and what could be a medical redshirt due to that injury this season, he should have one year of eligibility left to add to that elsewhere once he enters the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Now, he’s set to play his fifth season of college football at Missouri under head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

