Brian Smith addresses Missouri wrestling transfer additions Zan Fugitt, Luke Geog

Brian Smith knows transfers are a part of the game these days in college wrestling. Missouri is no different when it comes to finding ways to improve the lineup and overall roster.

Smith and the Tigers added Zan Fugitt and Luke Geog in the portal this cycle as they ready the young guys for 2026-27 after a successful end to the season in March. To improve upon a team that has All-Americans Aeoden Sinclair and Cam Steed coming back, along with highly touted redshirt freshman Seth Mendoza, Smith and the Tigers dove into the portal for a “better late than never” recruit.

“Zan’s from Nixa, Missouri,” Smith said, via MizzouToday. “Bringing a kid back that, he turned me down a couple times, but then he got smart and realized the grass is much greener in the state of Missouri. So he’s coming back, which is very exciting, has two years. That was a weight we were really looking at that we needed. And so it’s exciting. It just strengthens our team.”

Fugitt will plug in at 133 pounds while Geog will man the 197 pound weight class in his final season. Although he hasn’t officially signed yet, so Smit just smiled at the question of the acquisition of the former Ohio State Buckeye.

“Hasn’t signed yet, so,” Smith said with a smirk. “It’s good though.”

Smith acknowledged the portal is necessary for almost all programs not named Penn State in today’s version of college wrestling. Missouri is no different as they continue to develop young talent but strengthen other areas with established wrestlers.

“I mean, you want to keep your kids there, but you look at what’s happening, kids going, you know, bouncing around and, you know, whether it’s a better program or money, whatever. I don’t like that,” Smith said. “But it’s part of it. I mean, we picked up an All-American so it’s made us better. We picked up a couple kids last year in the portal. (We want the) best kids and develop them and bring them along and not just develop them on the mat, but also grow where they’re growing as people and doing well.

“We had 10 All-Academic Scholars this year, and that happens from kids coming in and buying into what our lifestyle is and doing it right, you’re going to have great success, not just on the mat, but after you graduate.”