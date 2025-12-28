Eli Drinkwitz calls out Missouri offense at halftime of Gator Bowl vs. Virginia

Eli Drinkwitz thought the Missouri offense left a lot to be desired in the first half of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Virginia. Even though the Tigers held a 7-3 advantage at halftime, he decided to call them out on it.

Speaking with ESPN at the break, the Mizzou coach sent a message to his team about some of the mistakes they made. That included a couple of short passes that fell short as well as a lack of ability to move it on the ground.

“We’re just not able to run the ball when we need to and it’s the lack of detail in our execution,” he said “We’re one-yeard short on the route and it should be a 10-yard route. So we’ve got to clean that up. We’re in good position if we can get a stop to start the second half.”

Tigers QB Matt Zollers finished the first half 5-of-9 passing for 37 yards. However, Drinkwitz was complimentary of him and instead called for the players around him to step up.

“He’s been really good,” the coach said. “We’ve got to help him around him.”

This story will be updated.