Former Florida wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery committed to Missouri out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one season in Gainesville.

Montgomery played in four games this season, preserving a year of eligibility. He notched three catches for 26 yards.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Mongomery was a four-star recruit out of West Palm Beach (Fla.) Miami Central, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 39 overall prospect in the state, the No. 37 wide receiver in the class and the No. 262 overall prospect in the class.

Montgomery moved on and will play for Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri. The Tigers finished 8-5 and lost the Gator Bowl to Virginia to end the year.

Drinkwitz just added former Clemson OC Garrett Riley as an offensive assistant, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. It’ll be an intriguing wrinkle added to that side of the ball for Montgomery and others.

Riley was at Clemson for three seasons, working closely with quarterback Cade Klubnik, who showed development in 2024 as the Tigers made a College Football Playoff run. Riley joined Clemson from TCU, where he helped the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 record and a berth in the CFP national title game.

He also won the Broyles Award, presented annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. Riley arrived at TCU following a 2021 season where the Horned Frogs finished 65th in scoring offense. In his lone year in Fort Worth, his offense finished No. 9 in scoring offense, averaging 38.8 points per game. TCU led FBS with 22 plays from scrimmage of 50 yards or more.